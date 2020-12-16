LSU now has two of the nation's Top 10 running backs in its signing class.
Four-star running back Armoni Goodwin announced he is signing with the Tigers on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Alabama native is the nation's No. 5 running back, according to 247Sports, and he joins Ohio native Corey Kiner (No. 7) as the second running back in LSU's recruiting class.
Goodwin decommitted from Auburn in November, and he chose LSU over Alabama, Florida State and others.
ABOUT ARMONI GOODWIN
- FROM: Trussville, Alabama; Hewitt-Trussville High School
- POSITION: running back
- MEASURABLES: 5-8, 190 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 94 nationally; No. 5 at position; No. 6 in Alabama
