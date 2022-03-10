WHO: No. 6 LSU (10-3) vs. Bethune Cookman (5-7)
WHEN: Noon, Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball. Bethune-Cookman is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Blake Money; Bethune Cookman — RHP Louis Lipthratt
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Bethune-Cookman, a new member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, comes to town after falling to Central Florida 7-2. The Wildcats are batting .227 and are led by infielder Matthew Garcia at the plate, batting .360 with four doubles, three triples and nine RBIs so far this season. On the mound, Louis Lipthratt has pitched 17 and 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs and 18 hits. He's struck out 16 and walked three batters so far this season. This is the first meeting between LSU and Bethune, and while the Tigers have solidified their Friday starter, the pitchers coming out of the bullpen have also been a strength of the team, even through its 1-2 weekend at the Shriners Classic. But the weakness has been defense, and after a clean showing against McNeese State, the Tigers will look to continue to keep it sharp.