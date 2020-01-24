LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad is going to Augusta.
The Lady Tigers’ freshman has accepted an invitation to play in the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur, April 1-4 in Augusta, Georgia. She qualified based on her No. 4 women's world amateur golf ranking at the end of 2019.
Seventy-two players will compete in the tournament, which leads up to Masters week (April 6-12). Golfers play 36 holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia, just outside Augusta. The field is cut to 30 players who will compete in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club, though all 72 players get to take part in a practice round on April 3.
The final round of the tournament, which is already sold out, will be televised on NBC.
The native of Halmstad, Sweden, is off to an impressive start to her collegiate career. Lindblad had a stroke average of 69.7 in LSU’s four fall tournaments, including a win in October in the Magnolia Invitational.
The only drawback for Lindblad: playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur means she will miss the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 4-5 at the University Club.