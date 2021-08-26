LSU announced Thursday it will play USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic for the 2024 season opener, confirming previous reports about the game.

The exact date and time haven't been determined, but the game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend. It will air on ESPN or ABC.

LSU had previously scheduled UCLA — its opponent for the season opener this year — that weekend. It will now host the Bruins on Sept. 21 inside Tiger Stadium, giving LSU two Pac-12 match-ups during the 2024 season.

“The opportunity to bring our team and the best fans in college football to Las Vegas is incredibly exciting,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “We cannot wait to compete on the field and fill Allegiant Stadium with Tiger fans from across the country.”

The game, LSU's first in the state of Nevada, will mark the third time USC and LSU have played each other. The programs split the previous two match-ups, with USC winning 17-12 in 1979 and LSU winning 23-3 in 1984.

“Las Vegas is known for its big events," John Saccenti, the executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, said in a statement, "and the Trojans vs. the Tigers kicking off the 2024 college football season at Allegiant Stadium may be the biggest game the state of Nevada has ever seen.”