LSU third baseman Jack Merrifield’s crack of the bat did not result in much distance.
McNeese State shortstop Reid Bourque caught the pop fly and threw home to catcher Schuyler Thibodaux, who tagged LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas for the out when he tried to tag up. That play closed out a fifth inning in which the Tigers had the bases loaded but did not score while protecting a 2-1 lead.
"You'd like to see us cash in there, I thought we were set up pretty good in both of those spots," LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
Through five innings, the Tigers had left nine runners stranded on base, but a late surge in the bottom of the eighth inning extended that lead and allow LSU to capture a 6-3 victory over McNeese State (8-5) on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
Despite the offensive struggle, LSU's performance on the mound shined all night. Five pitchers combined to allow three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out 11. There also were no errors by the Tigers, who committed five in their last game Sunday against Baylor.
"Coach (Jason) Kelly did an excellent job calling pitches for all five guys that we used," Johnson said. "We were in the strike zone, good effort by all of them, I almost can't even single any of them out. Played a very clean game on defense, and I was happy to see that."
Right-hander Will Hellmers started and allowed one hit, two walks and three strikeouts through three innings of work to record the win.
"Throwing strikes was the biggest part of it," Hellmers said. "For the whole pitching staff, that was a big deal tonight. I think we did a great job as a pitching staff keeping them off balance and staying in the zone."
McNeese State's first run was scored off of right-hander Grant Taylor, whose wild pitch in the fourth inning scored a runner from third.
LSU (10-3) still managed 11 hits on offense, and both Dugas and Jacob Berry blasted home runs.
In the bottom of the second, Dugas came to the plate after shortstop Jordan Thompson had reached second on a fielding error. He’d knock a two-run home run to the right-field bleachers on the first pitch. It was his first of the year. Dugas singled again in the third inning, then was hit by a pitch in the fifth.
"Our approach is – whenever there's a runner on second: get something up in the zone and drive it to the outfield and score them," Dugas said. "I was trying to be aggressive and I got a good pitch and I was able to put a good swing on it."
The Cowboys started to build momentum after a pair of singles by left fielder Julian Gonzalez and first baseman Peyton Johnson in the top of the fourth. Gonzalez scored on Taylor’s wild pitch, but Taylor retired the next two batters before further damage was done.
While the Tigers were able to capture the victory, there were missed opportunities to score early in the game.
"As I watch college baseball games, I kind of see a lot of that going on," Johnson said. "I think pitching development has exceeded hitting development across the country and it lends itself to leaving guys out there. Some of the at-bats tonight really show me we're headed in a good direction. It would make the fans feel better if it was seven to one in the fifth, which it very easily could have been, but I have no concerns there at all."
Berry scored the one run in the seventh on a solo home run to right field, his sixth of the year. Then, when Tigers loaded the bases again in the eighth, they went on to have their highest-scoring inning.
After Dugas’ third hit, both catcher Tyler McManus and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were hit by pitches to get on base. Dylan Crews grounded a ball to third base that led to a fielder's choice but allowed pinch runner Drew Bianco to score. Berry’s double to right field scored McManus and Crews for a 6-1 edge.
The Cowboys made things interesting in the ninth.
LSU’s Paul Gervase hit one batter then walked the next one to put runners on first and second with one out. Trent Vietmeier replaced Gervase, and after the runners advanced on a passed ball, a single by Braden Duhon made the score 6-3 with two outs. Vietmeier then retired Payton Harden on a groundout to end the game.
Despite a 1-2 weekend, the Tigers did exactly what they were told to do: flush it out and grab the win.
"We came to practice yesterday and it was just incredible," Hellmers said. "Guys were moving all over the place, doing great stuff defensively, so many drills and pitching. I knew as soon as I saw that, it was going to be a great day today."