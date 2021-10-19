During the first full week of preseason practice, Glen Logan tried to push through a drill. He had already broken his right foot once and rehabbed the injury with LSU’s athletic trainer, hoping that would take care of the issue.

But once again, something didn’t feel right that day. Logan underwent another X-ray. The test revealed he had broken his foot again.

“It was kind of a tough experience,” Logan said Tuesday. “... I had to go through the whole process again.”

Logan, a sixth-year defensive tackle, sat out the rest of preseason practice and the first five games as he recovered. Though he dressed out when LSU played Kentucky, he didn’t feel ready to play until last weekend against Florida.

Logan, whose presence made up for the loss of sophomore defensive tackle Joseph Evans, started and recorded three tackles in the upset win. Coach Ed Orgeron thought Logan’s return also helped fellow defensive tackle Neil Farrell play his best game of the season. Farrell made seven tackles.

“He and Glen are best friends,” Orgeron said. “They played with each other for years. They feed off of each other.”

Farrell arrived in 2017, a year after Logan. They became close friends, and now they spend most of their free time together, watching tape at each other’s apartment and hanging out away from football.

The way they played together against Florida, the bond may help LSU the rest of the season.

“Playing off each other for the last couple years made us better,” Logan said. “We're both older now, smarter players. We have more experience under our belts, so being able to go out there and get back out there with him made it way more fun. Now that we're both getting it rolling, I think we can really have a lot more fun.”