LSU second baseman Cade Doughty dove for a line drive by Jonathan Vastine in the bottom of the ninth inning of the final game against Vanderbilt, not getting up after tumbling to the ground.
Trainers tended to him, then walked him off the field. The Tigers sent Jack Merrifield in to finish the game at second base.
"His shoulder popped out of place," Johnson said. "The doctor put it right back in. Apparently, he did the same thing last year. It'll be a day-to-day type of thing."
An update on Doughty's status is expected on Monday or Tuesday following further evaluation.
That was the latest of a list of injuries that have cost the Tigers this season. Gavin Dugas traveled with the team wearing a soft cast over his left hand after re-injuring his thumb, which cost him 15 games this season, against Ole Miss. The cast was used to help reduce the swelling and Dugas didn't play during the Vanderbilt series.
"We need the swelling to go down," Johnson said after Thursday's game. "It was pretty black and blue after he ran into that wall. There is no broken bones, just swellling."
Alex Milazzo also traveled with the team, but didn't not participate in batting practice or play in any of the Vanderbilt series. He entered the Tuesday night Northwestern State game late, lining a single and playing one inning at catcher. Milazzo said that he felt good after playing the position for the first time since early March.
"I want to make sure we're careful with that," Johnson said on Thursday. "I really like what those other two (catchers) are doing right now."
Jacob Berry, who missed six games with a broken right middle finger from batting practice before the first game of the Alabama series on May 6, returned to the lineup only batting right-handed. The swelling in his finger has gone down, according to Johnson, but his pain tolerance will dictate whether or not he's able to bat left-handed.
Left-hander Riley Cooper was also seen being tended to by trainers on Sunday for symptoms of dehydration– he isn't expected to miss any game time.
Johnson is expected to meet with the media on Monday afternoon via Zoom to provide updates on the health of the team.