Ever since Ole Miss hit a game-winning home run to complete its improbable comeback Saturday afternoon against LSU, coach Paul Mainieri said he has received encouraging messages that highlighted the fact his team still won a weekend series on the road.

“I've had a gazillion people say to me in the last two days, 'What a great job this weekend. Great job this weekend,'” Mainieri said. “Yet it doesn't feel like it because we lost the 9-1 lead with two outs in the eighth inning.”

That 10-9 loss hurt for the obvious reason of losing a game in such an excruciating fashion, but it might not have stung as much if LSU sat atop the Southeastern Conference standings.

In the greater context of the Tigers’ season, the loss prevented them from further strengthening their résumé after starting 1-8 in the league.

Now with four weeks left in the regular season, the Tigers (24-15 overall, 6-12 SEC) have to take advantage of every opportunity to bolster their postseason case, beginning Tuesday night against Grambling. LSU then hosts No. 1 Arkansas this weekend.

“We're just talking about playing each day one game at a time,” Mainieri said. “That's the only way you can handle it because it seems like such a daunting task.”

The loss to Ole Miss exemplified what Mainieri called last week his “biggest concern”: the Tigers’ ability to protect leads. They had already lost games against Tennessee and South Carolina when leading in the final inning. Ole Miss presented perhaps the worst example of their struggles. If LSU had closed those three games, it would have a 9-9 conference record.

"We're that close," Mainieri said. "I mean, it's been a struggle all year, as you know, but it goes to show with four weeks remaining, we'd have been in perfect position to make our final push."

Instead, LSU is unranked and sits in 5th place in the SEC West. After entering the weekend tied for 13th in the league, the Tigers took sole possession of 11th place once Missouri and Texas A&M lost their series, a significant development because the top-12 teams in the conference make the SEC tournament.

The Tigers can still overtake Alabama (8-10 SEC) as the fourth team in the SEC West. The teams play in three weeks.

“Obviously the goal has changed quite a bit for this year,” Mainieri said.

Over the next four weeks, LSU will first try to solidify its spot in the league tournament. Along the way, it hopes to improve its case to be one of the 64 teams selected for the NCAA tournament.

In their favor, the Tigers have played the No. 1 toughest schedule in the country so far, according to the NCAA, and have the No. 22 overall RPI, a primary tool the selection committee uses in determining the field.

But LSU has to continue to win games to garner any consideration. To do that, Mainieri said the Tigers need to improve at second base and catcher, receive more “superhuman” starts from Landon Marceaux and AJ Labas, maintain their offensive turnaround and continue to search for reliable options in the bullpen so when it has leads like it did against Ole Miss, it finishes the game.

“If we can take care of business in these last four weekends and these last four midweek games,” Mainieri said, “then I think we can put ourselves in position to be in the postseason and then make our run.”