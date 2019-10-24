More than halfway through the regular season, the race for college football's most prestigious award is taking shape. Here are the leading contenders right now.
THE HEISMAN RACE
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Breaking records, winning games, 300-yard performances, and one viral wardrobe malfunction. It has all led Burrow to being the Heisman frontrunner. Great news for the LSU quarterback, but Leonard Fournette could tell him there’s a long way to go.
ODDS: 5/4 (+125)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS)
JALEN HURTS
OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Hurts’ five-touchdown performance against West Virginia (three TDs passing, two rushing) vaulted him into the second spot among Heisman favorites. Great stats, but after the last two Heisman trophies went to OU quarterbacks voters could be experiencing Oklahoma fatigue.
ODDS: 2/1 (+200)
THIS WEEK: Saturday at Kansas State (11 a.m., ABC)
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: Tagovailoa went down with a high ankle sprain against Tennessee and his Heisman odds went down with him. He can certainly regain the lead, but he must prove that surgically repaired ankle is sound. That won’t happen this week.
ODDS: 3/1 (+300)
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN)*
ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Oregon QB Justin Hebert, Sr.; Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, Jr.
Odds: BetOnline.ag
*-Tagovailoa will not play Saturday