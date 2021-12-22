December 22, 2021
Senior linebacker Damone Clark will not play in the Texas Bowl.
In a social media post, Clark didn't say specifically that he's skipping the game, but he thanked everyone from his position coach this season, Blake Baker, to the training staff and his teammates. He also said he's "looking forward to the next chapter" and proclaimed: "Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!"
Clark was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award this season after leading the nation with 135 tackles. He led the Southeastern Conference and was sixth in the nation in total tackles (77). Clark’s 15 tackles for loss were second in the SEC.
Clark will start training for the NFL draft.