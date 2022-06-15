LSU coach Brian Kelly’s best chance to quickly upgrade the roster of a team coming off a 6-7 season was to add talent through the transfer portant, and he did just that.

LSU has brought on 15 transfers since Kelly was hired in late November, bolstering the team’s depth chart. The one area where LSU added the most transfers is in the secondary, picking up five new defensive backs.

When LSU opens the season Sept. 4 against Florida State in New Orleans, there will be plenty of new transfers on the field for the Tigers.

Here are five transfers who appear most likely to make an impact for LSU during the 2022 season:

Joe Foucha, former Arkansas safety

After starting the last three seasons at Arkansas, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Foucha is on track to start at strong safety. The New Orleans native had 73 tackles and two interceptions during his final season with the Razorbacks. He’ll have one season of eligibility to use in Baton Rouge. Foucha, who was a team captain at Arkansas, quickly made an impression in the spring and entered the summer atop the depth chart.

Greg Brooks Jr., former Arkansas nickelback

In Brooks, LSU landed another three-year starter from Arkansas. He’s also a native of the New Orleans area and played his high school ball at West Jefferson. Leaving the spring, he held the edge on Sage Ryan as the Tigers’ top nickelback. Brooks tallied 112 tackles and four interceptions during his time with the Razorbacks. His father was a standout defensive back at Southern Miss before lasting three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, former Oklahoma State cornerback

He missed most of the spring with a foot fracture, but Bernard-Converse is expected to be a big piece of the LSU defense in 2022. A native of Shreveport, Bernard-Converse was voted First-Team All-Big 12 in 2021. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he proved durable for the Cowboys with 47 consecutive starts. In his one season of eligibility at LSU, Bernard-Converse has the track record to step up as a leader on defense. He played his first two seasons at safety for OSU before switching to corner. He ended his time with the Cowboys with 216 tackles and two interceptions.

Tre’Mond Shorts, former East Tennessee State offensive lineman

At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Shorts left the spring as the favorite to start at left guard this season. During his final season at ETSU, he was voted First-Team All-Southern Conference and Second-Team FCS All-American by The Associated Press.

Jayden Daniels, former Arizona State quarterback

The quarterback competition will roll into fall camp, but Daniels brings the profile that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock likes at the position. He’s just as capable as a runner as he is as a passer, and he has two years of eligibility remaining. As a three-year starter at Arizona State, Daniels threw for 6,024 yards and 32 touchdowns. On the ground, he compiled 1,288 yards and 16 touchdowns. Garrett Nussmeier and Myles Brennan each have a good shot at earning the starting job, but Daniels provides plenty of experience and talent. He’ll have to get past the inconsistency he showed late during his time at Arizona State, throwing for 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021.