The final rounds of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft take place Tuesday, and a couple LSU players who might sign professional contracts remain available.

The day will contain rounds 11 through 20, and once the last pick gets made, players can sign as undrafted free agents.

The Tigers will primarily keep an eye on junior outfielder Gavin Dugas and fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas. Neither player has been picked, and unlike some of their teammates, they didn't announce decisions about their futures after the second day of the draft.

On second day of MLB Draft, LSU loses recruits and retains key current players LSU finished tied with Florida for the school with the most signees picked through the top-10 rounds of the MLB Draft.

At this point, the rest of LSU's recruits appear destined to attend school. The Tigers lost four earlier in the draft, but now that signing bonuses have dropped to around $125,000, incoming players usually go to college. Teams can pay higher than slot value, however.

Keep track of the picks below and how they influence LSU.

