Devin White was named the male recipient of the 2018-19 James J. Corbett Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Saturday, adding to a long list of accolades for the former LSU linebacker.
The Corbett Award, given annually to the state of Louisiana’s top male and female amateur student-athletes, is organized by the Greater New Orleans Sports Award Committee.
White became the 41st LSU athlete to win a Corbett Award after former LSU gymnast Sarah Finnegan was named the female recipient on Friday.
White joined Leonard Fournette, Patrick Peterson, Shaquille O’Neal, Todd Walker, Aaron Nola, Chris Jackson, Pete Maravich and others as a winner of the award. LSU track and field athletes Mondo Duplantis and Aleia Hobbs won it last year.
After signing with LSU as a running back out of Cotton Valley, White flourished at inside linebacker the past two seasons. He finished his career with 286 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He contributed to nine turnovers: four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and one interception.
White entered his junior season on the heels of a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017. He was expected to lead LSU’s defense, and White recorded 123 tackles to earn All-American recognition. He received the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, the first winner of the award in LSU history. LSU twice named him a permanent team captain and team MVP.
White matched his production on the field with a personality that endeared him to LSU fans. He branded the phrase "GetLive40" to match his uniform number. He kept his horse, Daisy Mae, at a stable near campus, and he rode her down the Mississippi River levee before Friday practices. The day of his final exam in December, White rode Daisy Mae to class. He stopped inside Tiger Stadium with the horse on the way back to its barn, calling the moment “the best thing he’s ever done.”
White declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL combine, the fastest time by a linebacker at the event. After his run, White dropped to one knee, crying while he called his family. Only three inside linebackers since 2005 had completed the test in less than 4.5 seconds; White tied for the fastest time.
One month later at the NFL Draft, White wore a pair of shiny cowboy boots while he waited to hear his name. He went No. 5 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an organization that hadn’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since 1995.
White, the highest-drafted linebacker in LSU history, was the third player at his position to go inside the top-10 since 2012. He’s thought of as a candidate for Rookie of the Year.
White and Finnegan will be recognized Aug. 10 at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Banquet inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Hosted by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the event will also honor LSU co-gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, former LSU football player Billy Traux, other individuals and high school teams.