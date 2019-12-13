In addition to Billy Cannon's win in the 1959 Heisman Trophy race — the only one for the LSU football program — the Tigers have secured five other top-five finishes in the 84-year history of the award. Cannon was the first LSU player to place in the top five the year before he won it, taking third in 1958 as Army running back Pete Dawkins won. Here's a look back at LSU's top finishes:
1958
BILLY CANNON
1. Pete Dawkins, rb, Army, 1,394
2. Randy Duncan, qb, Iowa, 1,021
3. Billy Cannon, rb, LSU, 975
4. Bob White, rb, Ohio State, 365
5. Joe Kapp, qb, Cal, 227
Many would argue that Cannon, who was a key piece in the Tigers' sudden rise to prominence, was robbed on this one — on paper anyway. A junior, Cannon ran for 686 yards and 10 TDs and netted 6.0 yards a carry in helping LSU to a 10-0 regular season and its first national title. Dawkins rushed for 428 yards and a 5.5 average with five scores, while Duncan threw for 1,397 yards with 12 TDs and nine interceptions. Cannon garnered 196 first-place votes — four more than Duncan but 98 fewer than Dawkins, who tallied 419 more points than Cannon.
1962
JERRY STOVALL
1. Terry Baker, qb, Oregon State, 707
2. Jerry Stovall, rb, LSU, 618
3. Bob Bell, ol, Minnesota, 429
4. Lee Roy Jordan, lb, Alabama, 321
5. George Mira, qb, Miami (Fla.), 284
In one of the closest votes ever, Baker edge Stovall by just 89 total points — denying LSU what would have been a second Heisman Trophy winner in four seasons. Baker became the first player from the West Coast to win the Heisman in its 28th year of existence. While Stovall rushed for 368 yards and a 4.1 average and averaged 23.7 yards on nine receptions with a touchdown in helping the Tigers to a 9-1-1 finish, Baker claimed the award with 1,738 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes, which tied him for the NCAA lead, to five interceptions.
1972
BERT JONES
1. Johnny Rodgers, wr, Nebraska, 1,310
2. Greg Pruitt, rb, Oklahoma, 966
3. Rich Glover, dl, Nebraska, 652
4. Bert Jones, qb, LSU, 351
5. Terry Davis, qb, Alabama, 338
There was no doubt about this one as Rodgers piled up 301 first-place votes in a runaway win over Pruitt and Rodgers' teammate, Glover. Rodgers amassed 1,391 total yards and 19 TDs and was a dangerous punt and kick returner as the most versatile athlete of his era. Jones had a nice season in throwing for 1,536 yards and 14 TDs while completing 110 of 218 pass attempts. The "Ruston Rifle" led the Tigers to a 9-2-1 record and a No. 11 ranking in the final AP poll en route to becoming the second overall pick of the 1973 NFL draft.
1978
CHARLES ALEXANDER
1. Billy Sims, rb, Oklahoma, 827
2. Chuck Fusina, rb, Penn State, 750
3. Rick Leach, qb, Michigan, 435
4. Charles White, rb, USC, 354
5. Charles Alexander, rb, LSU, 282
Despite LSU using his jersey number to help make voters aware of his skills after rushing for 1,686 yards and 17 TDs as a junior, the "Alexander 4 Heisman" campaign didn't have a chance. Sims rushed for 1,762 yards and 20 TDs to edge out Fusina, who threw for 1,859 yards and 11 TDs, by 77 points. Fusina actually had 163 first-place votes to Sims' 151, but Sims easily made up the difference with 152 second-place votes to Fusina's 89. Alexander's senior season at LSU was a special one nonetheless as he rushed for 1,172 yards and 14 TDs.
2011
TYRANN MATHIEU
1. Robert Griffin III, qb, Baylor, 1,687
2. Andrew Luck, qb, Stanford, 1,407
3. Trent Richardson, rb, Alabama, 978
4. Montee Ball, rb, Wisconsin, 348
5. Tyrann Mathieu, db, LSU, 327
Mathieu, the "Honey Badger," got into the Heisman conversation early when, in the nationally-televised season opener with Oregon, he forced a fumble on a punt return, scooped it up and scored — the first of many big plays he made in earning All-America status while helping LSU to a 13-1 record. He led the team with 76 tackles and forced six fumbles, returning two for touchdowns, and had two interceptions and broke up nine passes as the nation's top defensive back. He also returned two punts for scores, but it wasn't enough to make much of a difference with the voters.