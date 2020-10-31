Halfway through LSU’s regular season, an obvious correlation emerged. The Tigers won when they effectively ran the football, and they lost when they struggled to maintain a rushing attack. Perhaps in no other game has that appeared so obvious as LSU’s 48-11 loss Saturday to Auburn.

LSU rushed for 32 yards on 27 attempts in what became the program’s worst loss since 1996. Its offensive line unable to control the line of scrimmage, a team once known for running the football averaged 1.2 yards per carry, a new season low.

“We tried,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “We couldn't block those guys.”

A week ago, LSU leaned on its running backs in true freshman quarterback TJ Finley’s debut. Using run-pass options, the Tigers gained 276 yards on 54 carries. The strategy took pressure off Finley to navigate the offense, but any attempt to maintain success disappeared inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU hit with historic 48-11 loss to Auburn, filled with offensive errors and defensive mistakes AUBURN, Ala. — The true freshman parade is over, rained upon by a series of costly turnovers on Halloween in Jordan-Hare Stadium, buried by a …

LSU tried running the football Saturday. Auburn expected the approach. It anchored its game plan on stopping the run to make LSU’s offense one-dimensional. LSU called seven first-down running plays in the first half. Those attempts gained 22 yards.

"With a freshman quarterback," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said, "we knew they were going to come in here running."

LSU’s offensive line struggled to create space, and once Auburn stretched its lead in the second half, LSU had to abandon the run altogether. LSU rushed three times in the third quarter. It gained -8 yards.

Without an effective running game, LSU’s offense sputtered. Auburn stopped rushes for minimal gains, creating difficult third down conversions. And when LSU reached obvious passing situations, Auburn forced Finley into mistakes.

Rabalais: LSU has plausible excuses for this season, but they are not acceptable ones The appropriately named Tank Bigsby sliced off left guard for a touchdown — untouched, naturally — to put Auburn up 42-3. In the third quarter.

Finley turned the ball over twice in the first half. The first time, he threw an interception on second-and-9 after running back Tyrion Davis-Price gained 1 yard on first down. The second time, Auburn knocked the ball from Finley’s hands as he tried avoiding a sack on third-and-6. Auburn turned the turnovers into 14 points.

"I can't expect him to perform well when we can't block,” Orgeron said.

Coming into the game, Orgeron thought LSU would effectively run the football. He saw a defense on film that hadn’t held a team under 100 yards rushing this season and allowed an average of 180.40 yards rushing per game. He watched other teams block Auburn’s defensive front. He worried more about pass protection.

“I was really surprised that we couldn't run the football,” Orgeron said.

In the first half, LSU gained 35 yards on 18 carries, an average of 1.9 yards per rush. Sophomore John Emery had the most success before halftime, and he averaged three yards every time he touched the football.

With the score out of reach, LSU rushed nine times in the second half. It gained -3 yards.

“We just got punched in the face,” center Liam Shanahan said. “We got absolutely killed.”

The correlation between running the football and wins showed up before LSU played Auburn. In LSU’s two wins, it averaged 5 yards per carry. In LSU’s two previous losses, it averaged 2.2 yards per rush.

LSU wanted to run the football against Auburn. Orgeron said "we have to." LSU never established the threat.

“I’ll have to see the film and see what went wrong,” Shanahan said. “This was a good defense, and they totally outplayed us.”

Late in the third quarter, when LSU trailed 42-3, it needed one yard on third down. It tried running the football. Emery received the handoff. Auburn immediately swarmed him in the backfield, a horde of defenders tackling him for a 3-yard loss to force a punt. Emery had nowhere to run.