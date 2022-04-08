Cade Beloso ran in the outfield before LSU's home game against Grambling on Tuesday night. It’s something he’s been doing more recently — just running back and forth when the team has retreated to the dugout moments before the game starts.
The designated hitter tore the ACL in his left knee before the season opener Feb. 18 during a pregame huddle. The injury pushed Brayden Jobert into the lineup, where he’s mashed the ball for most of the season.
On Tuesday night in the bottom of the fifth inning, Beloso took his first at-bat of the season. It wasn’t an SEC game. Nor was it well-attended. But those who remained during LSU's 16-3 rout of Grambling gave him a hearty welcome.
Beloso lined a low-hanging ball that soared to left-center field, where Grambling center fielder Terry Burrell II dove to snare the fly ball for an out.
It did little to dampen his enthusiasm about returning to action.
“I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” Beloso said. “But a lot of hard work went into it. To go through ... the rehab process, you have ups and downs with that physically and mentally. That meant the world just getting back out there.”
Beloso traveled with the team to Starkville, Mississippi, on Friday as an active member of the roster for the three-game weekend series against Mississippi State. He’s able to hit when called upon, and he’ll forgo surgery until the end of the season to remain available.
“I was very skeptical, very doubtful he would be able to do anything, but you watch him take BP over the last 10 days, and I actually thought he was moving and running better than I anticipated,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I always think being positive is a real big part of healing.”
A big concern is that the injury is on his plant leg as a left-handed hitter.
“It's actually funny, I learned throughout this whole process now that that leg isn't a worry. It's the other leg,” Beloso said. “So if you were to straighten your leg out when you were hitting, it's worrying about that jerk motion. When it’s bent and it turns like that, it’s no problem at all.”
Beloso next had to show that he could run in a competitive situation. He started by not being able to put weight on it, propping his leg up to take a shower and even climbing in and out of a car. He’s close to full speed now, and the new question is whether he can trust himself to run.
“When injuries happen, your brain tells you, ‘No,’ and it’s like a switch flips and your brain is like, ‘Yeah, I can do that again,’ ” Beloso said.
Even when Beloso is not playing, he's still a positive influence for the Tigers. He’s a veteran voice in the dugout.
On the day after his injury, as he propped his weight on crutches while bundled up in a jacket and a purple-and-gold beanie, he was smiling. He offered his teammates high-fives as they filed into the dugout.
He’ll also stand close to the coaches, hanging over the edge of the dugout. He will talk with Connor Simon, an injured freshman. Whatever it takes to be a part of the team.
It’s weird not playing, he said, because it’s easier to bring the energy when he’s on the field. Although he will motivate his teammates, he doesn’t want to overdo it.
He's found a balance.
“We have a saying around here: 'You’re either a performer or a supporter,' ” Beloso said. “If you're not performing, you're going to support your teammates.”