St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard signed with LSU in December.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Brian Kelly closed out his first season of recruiting on Wednesday maintaining key names within the state and signing one of the last remaining nation-wide top prospects out of Texas. 

But there are key positions that still lack depth, despite having the nation's top transfer portal class. 

Here's a look at the best five names in the high school Class of 2022 and the current count by position after National Signing Day. 

Walker Howard, QB, 4-star, St. Thomas More

The five-star quarterback was the No. 5 quarterback of the 2022 class. During his junior season, Howard threw for 3,049 yards and 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. Howard completed for 155 of 259 passes for 2,394 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions during his senior campaign despite missing four weeks due to a broken fibula. Howard has already enrolled at LSU this spring. Kelly had previously tried to recruit him at Notre Dame, even luring him to South Bend for a visit after the Tigers’ separation with head coach Ed Orgeron.

“As you watch Joe Burrow and Pat Mahomes run around in the playoffs, that is the same style of football that Walker plays,” On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said. “He’s a gamer and has the ability to extend plays outside of the pocket.”

Will Campbell, OT, 5-star, Neville

Keeping the state’s best offensive tackle home despite a coaching chance was a big win for Kelly. The five-star is poised to be a future high-round NFL draft pick, like Monroe-born former Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson. At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Campbell is the No. 4 offensive tackle prospect in the nation and No. 2 recruit out of the state of Louisiana.

 "You continue to go through the in-state kids, Will Campbell is a guy who can can protect a guy like Howard," On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons said. "Quency Wiggins is a true in-town Baton Rouge  premier top-100 kid, you have to get the guys like that,"

Quency Wiggins, DL, 4-star, Madison Prep

Wiggins was a late-blooming star, a key piece of Madison Prep Academy’s defensive line and the reason it was able to contain Union Parish junior Trey Holly in the state championship in 2020. The four-star local athlete was the No. 6 overall recruit in the state and No. 12 defensive lineman in the nation.

“In two years, Wiggins has transformed from a basketball player to an all-state defensive end and in my opinion, a 5-star caliber player,” Spiegelman said. “His rapid development and massive football IQ were the reasons he was dominating in the All-American bowl settings. And he’s only done that so many times because he burst onto the scene as a junior.”

Harold Perkins, LB, 5-star, Cypress Park (Texas)

Perkins is an all-around athlete at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, playing offense, defense and special teams.

He put together over 1,000 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving as a running back and returned five, averaging 18.4 yards per return. On defense, 23 of his 29 total tackles during his senior season were solo and three were for loss. During his junior year, Perkins had 47 total tackles, including 14.5 for loss.

“He could be recruited as a running back but he's just got a special skill set as a linebacker," 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said. "There's not many kids that can run and change direction like him." 

Emery Jones, OT, 4-star, Catholic

Jones, played on a consistent state-championship caliber team at Catholic, winning two during his time there. The 6-foot-4, 341-pound senior also played basketball and garnered interest from other SEC schools this past summer, taking official visits to Tennessee and Arkansas, but committed to LSU and remained committed through the coaching change.

“You see the athleticism in his game on a power football team — an absolute anchor, elite-character kid,” Spiegelman said. “Keeping him on board during the coaching change when so many SEC teams coveted him was huge.”

Signed in December

Will Campbell, OT, 6-6, 300, Neville, 5-star

Walker Howard, QB, 6-1, 195, St. Thomas More, 4-star

Quency Wiggins, DL, 6-5, 273, Madison Prep Academy, 4-star

Emery Jones, IOL, 6-4, 341, Catholic High, 4-star

Laterrance Welch, CB, 6-1, 180, Acadiana, 4-star

DeMario Tolan, LB, 6-1, 205, Dr. Phillips (Orlando), 4-star

Jordan Allen, S, 5-11, 182, Lafayette Christian, 3-star

Landon Ibieta, WR, 6-0, 185, Mandeville, 3-star

Mason Taylor, TE, 6-4.5, 230, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 3-star

Tygee Hill, DL, 6-2, 280, Edna Karr, 3-star

Bo Bordelon, OT, 6-5, 265, Isidore Newman, 3-star

Fitzgerald West, DL, 6-2, 325, Lafayette Christian, 3-star

Nathan Dibert, K, 5-11, 195, Hartland (Michigan), 3-star

Signed Wednesday

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, CB, 5-11, 175, Waxahachie (Texas), 3-star

Harold Perkins, LB, 6-2.5, 210, Cypress Park (Texas), 5-star

Transferred

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, 6-2, 195, Oklahoma State, 4-star

Mekhi Wingo, DL, 6-0, 280, Mizzou, 4-star

Greg Brooks Jr., CB, 5-11, 185, Arkansas, 4-star

Miles Frazier, OT, 6-5, 305, Florida International, 4-star

Tre’mond Shorts, IOL, 6-4, 326, East Tennessee State, 3-star

Jay Bramblett, P, 6-2, 175, Notre Dame, 3-star

West Weeks, ATH, 6-3, 215, Virginia, 3-star

Mekhi Williams-Garner, S, 6-1, 188, ULL, 3-star

Joe Foucha, S, 5-11, 205, Arkansas, 3-star

Noah Cain, RB, 5-10, 205, Penn State, 3-star

Kyren Lacy, WR, 6-2, 210, ULL, 3-star

Slade Roy, LS, 6-3, 215, East Carolina, 2-star

The Count

QB: 1

RB: 1

OT: 3

IOL: 2

WR: 2

TE: 1

DL: 4

CB: 4

ATH: 1

LB: 2

P: 1

K: 1

LS: 1

S: 3

