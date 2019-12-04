Governor John Bel Edwards may have a green thumb, but now it's clear that he has a purple and gold thumb, too.
Edwards is one of many new owners of a patch of Tiger Stadium grass. When LSU offered up chunks of Tiger Stadium sod this week, fans flocked to campus to claim their 'piece of history,' as the university called it.
Sarah Beth Accardo, left and Doris Heckert, right haul 6 pieces of Tiger Sttadium turf to their car as the LSU Athletic Department gave away free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium to fans as contractors begin removing sod for upcoming field renovations.Fans are asked to take no more than four slabs per person. The slabs measure about 18?x24?. Crews will be replacing the field and improve drainage in the stadium over the next several months. Over 3,300 slabs Tiger Stadium sod will be available for free on Dec. 2 while supplies last.
