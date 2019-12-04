Governor John Bel Edwards may have a green thumb, but now it's clear that he has a purple and gold thumb, too.

Edwards is one of many new owners of a patch of Tiger Stadium grass. When LSU offered up chunks of Tiger Stadium sod this week, fans flocked to campus to claim their 'piece of history,' as the university called it.

+6 LSU fan honors her dad by planting Tiger Stadium sod at his grave: 'He was everything LSU' When the announcement was made that LSU would be giving away sections of Tiger Stadium turf, fans took to Facebook to brainstorm what they wou…

The patches were then planted in the lawn of the Louisiana governor's mansion under a plaque that reads "Official LSU Tiger Field Sod, Historic 12-0 2019."

Edwards watered the new additions Wednesday as he talked about the football team's hoped-for successes to come.

"When we win the SEC championship and go on to the national playoffs, I'm excited about having this here," Edwards said. "It's going to be a great addition to the mansion grounds."

As the grass grows and fills into the lawn, the governor plans to outline the patch in bricks so it will be "forever memorialized as having come from Tiger Stadium."

LSU (No. 2) plays Georgia (No. 4) this weekend in the SEC championship game.

"All the mansion grounds are special, but this is going to be especially hallowed ground right here because of what is going to happen this football season," Edwards said.