Adam Miller, a transfer guard who expected to play a significant role for the LSU men's basketball team this season, suffered a leg injury in practice and will miss the entire season.
Miller said via Twitter he "was raised to get through every situation possible" and that "the game can’t be played (without) me for too long," adding that "I’ll be back."
The Jordy Culotta Show later reported the Miller had suffered a torn ACL.
Miller averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman at Illinois last season. He was expected to join Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson, sophomore Eric Gaines and freshmen Brandon Murray and Justice Williams in a revamped backcourt.
This story will be updated.