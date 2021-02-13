It’s clear that LSU senior sprinter Terrance Laird likes running on the banked track at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
After setting a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 20.43 seconds there last season, giving him the No. 2 spot on LSU’s all-time list, Laird was at it again Saturday.
He won the 200 in the Tyson Invitational in 20.41 seconds to cap two days of competition for LSU. While his PR improved only slightly, the time was a world leader so far in 2021.
Laird remained second on the school’s all-time list, behind only Xavier Carter (20.30), but it was the highlight of the day for coach Dennis Shaver’s teams that split up and competed at Arkansas and at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.
LSU also picked up four top-three finishes in Fayetteville.
Abby O’Donoghue took second in the women’s high jump at 6 feet, ¾ inch, edging out teammate Nyagoa Bayak at 5-11½.
On the men’s side, Sean Dixon-Bodie was second in the triple jump with a best of 53-6¼ and Ji’eem Bullock was third in the high jump with a 6-6¾.
In Nashville, Davis Bove and Eric Coston raced to a 2-3 finish in the 3,000 meters.
Bove, who set a school record in the mile run on Friday, had another PR on Saturday with a time of 8 minutes, 00.34 seconds, while Coston clocked an 8:02.15.
Their times are the fourth- and fifth-fastest in school history in the event.
Lorena Rangel was third in the women’s 800 meters with an indoor PR of 2:08.40, and Alicia Stamey clocked the sixth-fastest time in LSU history in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:48.41.