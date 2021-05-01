Before the second game of LSU's doubleheader Saturday night, new women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey slipped one hand into her son's old LSU glove and grabbed a baseball with the other.
Mulkey jogged to the mound inside Alex Box Stadium, where she threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Mulkey wore a gold jersey her son, former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson, used at the 2017 College World Series.
The first pitch at Alex Box is in 🔥@KimMulkey is a natural pic.twitter.com/fLZ1A6lLeK— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 1, 2021
Mulkey threw from the rubber. Her pitch landed high and outside. Then she walked off the field and raised one hand in an "L" symbol for Louisiana.
LSU soon took a 3-0 lead, its first of the series against Arkansas, on a home run by sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty.
"Hey, I'm the lucky charm right now," Mulkey said on LSU's radio broadcast. "How about that three-run homer?"