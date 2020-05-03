The LSU football team added another very famous fan to its list, all thanks to head coach Ed Orgeron.

Saturday, May 2, was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 48th birthday and Coach O was one of many who sent his well wishes to the action movie star and former professional wrestler.

"Happy Birthday to The Rock," Orgeron said in a tweet sent to Johnson. "A true American Success Story. So proud to be one of your coaches!"

Orgeron signed the tweet off with his signature "Geaux Tigers" as well.

Happy Birthday to @TheRock A true American Success Story. So proud to be one of your coaches! Geaux Tigers — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) May 2, 2020

On Sunday, Johnson took time to send a heartfelt thank you to Orgeron and let his former coach know that he is "always proudly rooting" for him.

"Thank you, Coach O," Johnson wrote in a reply on Twitter. "Always grateful for the lessons you taught me, that I was able to understand much later in life (finally)."

Thank you, Coach O. Always grateful for the lessons you taught me, that I was able to understand much later in life (finally;). Stay healthy and always proudly rooting you on. Geaux Tigers. #NationalChampions https://t.co/eRI5b8QFPm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020

Johnson also signed his tweet off with a "Geaux Tigers," and included the hashtag #NationalChampions in celebration of LSU's recent national championship win in football.

Orgeron coached Johnson on the defensive line while at the University of Miami in the early 1990s, including Miami's 1991 national championship season.

He also helped recruit Johnson to narrate the Tigers' national championship game hype video released hours before kickoff of LSU's big win over Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in January.