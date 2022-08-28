It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business.
About 14 years, in fact.
Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else.
In 2008, the Sugar Bowl was “only a few details” away from being able to present a Notre Dame-Baylor game for 2012 in the Superdome.
Whatever those “few details” were, they proved to be deal-breakers. A year later, the game “had sort of fallen off the map,” said then-Sugar Bowl CEO Paul Hoolahan.
Since then, other efforts to get something going fell part, partly because Southern Decadence has made hotel vacancies scarce during Labor Day weekend.
The bowl did assist in 2017 when LSU and BYU had to move their game from Houston because of Hurricane Harvey, but that hardly counts. And in 1942, the Sugar Bowl played host to the East-West Shrine Game, which was moved from San Francisco in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.
But now, LSU and Florida State will meet in the first Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.
“I don’t think we could ask for a better matchup,” bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said. “We’ve got two nationally recognized teams with enthusiastic fans who are going to have a great time and provide the city a significant economic impact. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Over the past dozen years, LSU has played neutral-site openers in Houston; Atlanta; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Arlington, Texas.
Hundley, who succeeded Hoolahan in 2019, said the bowl had been working with LSU to put together a game for New Orleans since 2017.
LSU's presence was instrumental in securing Florida State, which in turn worked with the Florida Citrus Bowl to set up a “return” game between the Tigers and Seminoles next year in Orlando.
The two-game deal was announced in February 2020, just after the LSU won the CFP championship, making it an easy sell to ABC/ESPN to put the game in an exclusive Sunday night time slot.
“We’re able to pay both schools handsomely while making sure we have a game that helps our financial situation,” Hundley said.
That’s important, because the Sugar Bowl has to muster all its resources to compete for a spot in the CFP rotation when the current contract expires after the 2025 season. The playoff is likely to expand from four teams to eight or 12, a move that could make the Sugar Bowl a playoff game every year.
It's why the bowl is being cautious about committing to any future opening-weekend games, especially any that would not include LSU.
“Basically, we have to take the risk out of the equation,” Hundley said. “That means you have to make sure the numbers work for the teams but that doesn’t work unless you know going in you’re going to have success, too.
“We’re talking to LSU now about a future game, but it’s got to be in the right year with the right partner.”
Kickoff classics, which debuted in the 1990s before the regular season expanded to 12 games, may be an endangered species.
Schools are finding that fans prefer better nonconference home games and are adjusting accordingly.
This year, only New Orleans and Atlanta are putting on neutral-site games on opening weekend.
This year, the Sugar Bowl also was able to work with local hotels to secure enough rooms for visiting fans — especially those from Florida State, which sold its 30,000-ticket allotment before LSU did.
These neutral-site openers are also unlike postseason bowls, when teams come in for an entire week's worth of events.
LSU and FSU are coming to New Orleans only the night before the game, eliminating the usual hospitality events that involve the Sugar Bowl and its committee members.
“They really like showing off New Orleans,” Hundley said. “But for the teams, this is pretty much just like another game.”
Well, not quite. Champions Square will be home to Tailgate Town, featuring food, interactive games and entertainment, highlighted by three-time Grammy nominee Sean Ardoin.
And the atmosphere inside the Dome will likely be as one-sided if the game were in Baton Rouge or Tallahassee.
“This whole process has been a real learning curve for us,” Hundley said. “But hopefully we’ll get to put what we’ve learned to good use again someday.”
Just not another 14 years from now.