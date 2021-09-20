After LSU played its most complete game so far this season, coach Ed Orgeron thought the team showed improvement, but he said, “We're not there yet.”

That became the theme of Orgeron’s press conference Monday ahead of LSU’s first Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State this weekend. He believed LSU improved last weekend, but he said the Tigers need to continue to get better in certain areas.

“We’re zeroing in on Mississippi State, but more than Mississippi State, it’s about LSU,” Orgeron said. “Continue to fix LSU. There’s a sense of urgency to fix it. I know we have good players. I know we have a good staff. We have to continue to put everything together to be the type of team we want to be.”

Orgeron highlighted how LSU increased its offensive tempo, recorded 12 explosive plays and improved its pass protection against Central Michigan. He liked how the defense caused two turnovers and pressured the quarterback, recording five sacks.

But for every positive sentiment, Orgeron identified something LSU needed to tweak. He said the pass protection needs to take another step, LSU has to erase missed assignments on deep balls, the running game needs to become more productive and the offensive tempo must continue to develop.

Orgeron primarily focused on the defensive side because Mississippi State shredded LSU for an SEC-record 632 passing yards last season. The game exposed defensive flaws that followed LSU throughout the year, and the Tigers haven't proven they fixed the issues. Central Michigan scored its only touchdown on a coverage bust.

"We still have some missed assignments," Orgeron said. "We still have some busts. Crossing routes have given us a problem. We still have some guys (running) loose in coverage. Those things need to be fixed and fixed in a hurry, because I know they’re going to find it."

Orgeron also pointed out LSU has lost yardage in punt returns, an area in which LSU ranks 108th amongst FBS teams with 2.63 yards per return. He wants the team to catch every punt “before it hits the ground” and block better along the line of scrimmage so the returner can gain at least 10 yards.

“We didn’t answer the first challenge against UCLA,” Orgeron said. “We didn’t play very well. We’ve gotten a little bit better, but there’s a lot of things we have to continue to fix where we are going to be challenged this Saturday.”