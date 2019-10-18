The No. 2 LSU continues its march toward the College Football Playoff as the Tigers put their perfect 6-0 record to Starkville on Saturday to face Mississippi State.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 2 LSU (6-0) at Mississippi State (3-3)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

WHERE: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississipppi

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: CBS All Access

KEY STORYLINES

LIVE UPDATES

