LSU baseball looks to rebound after a string of losses when it opens a three-game series Thursday night in Starkville, Mississippi against No. 2 Mississippi State.

The Tigers dropped to as low as No. 17 in some polls after back-to-back losses in last weekend's series at No. 6 Georgia. The third loss came a few days later in a surprise 2-0 shutout to McNeese State Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.

First pitch for the game is set for 6 p.m. Games 2 and 3 will be played Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPNU

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SCOUTING REPORT

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.

RECORDS: LSU is 17-8, 4-2 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 23-3, 4-2.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (2-1, 2.97 ERA, 33.1 IP, 17 BB, 36 SO); MSU – Jr. LHP Ethan Small (2-0, 1.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 8 BB, 58 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU opens a series against a team that has scored 53 runs over its last three games and leads the SEC in batting average. Mississippi State has established itself as one of the best teams in the country, and LSU has lost three-straight games. The Tigers seemed to wake up during a meeting Tuesday night, but will passionate speeches translate to the field?