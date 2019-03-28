LSU baseball looks to rebound after a string of losses when it opens a three-game series Thursday night in Starkville, Mississippi against No. 2 Mississippi State.
The Tigers dropped to as low as No. 17 in some polls after back-to-back losses in last weekend's series at No. 6 Georgia. The third loss came a few days later in a surprise 2-0 shutout to McNeese State Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU's players held an almost 20-minute long meeting on Tuesday night designed to break themselves out of mediocrity.
First pitch for the game is set for 6 p.m. Games 2 and 3 will be played Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Landon Marceaux and Chase Costello, two LSU freshman pitchers, didn't make the trip to Mississippi State.
THE GAME
WHO: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPNU
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SCOUTING REPORT
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.
RECORDS: LSU is 17-8, 4-2 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 23-3, 4-2.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (2-1, 2.97 ERA, 33.1 IP, 17 BB, 36 SO); MSU – Jr. LHP Ethan Small (2-0, 1.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 8 BB, 58 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU opens a series against a team that has scored 53 runs over its last three games and leads the SEC in batting average. Mississippi State has established itself as one of the best teams in the country, and LSU has lost three-straight games. The Tigers seemed to wake up during a meeting Tuesday night, but will passionate speeches translate to the field?
As injuries deplete LSU's pitching staff, left fielder Daniel Cabrera could make an appearance on the mound.