LSU added former running back Nick Brossette to the support staff, he announced Tuesday. Brossette will be the director of alumni relations and high school outreach.
"It has been a dream of mine to come back and work where it all started," Brossette said in a statement.
Brossette, a Baton Rouge native and University High School graduate, rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns his senior year as LSU won the Fiesta Bowl. He was named a permanent team captain in 2018.
Brossette had a brief stint in the NFL. He spent the 2019 preseason with the New England Patriots, and he played on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
Since then, Brossette has finished his LSU degree and coached at U-High.