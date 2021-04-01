As LSU continues searching for an everyday center fielder, freshman Will Safford jogged into center field Thursday night.
Safford started for the third straight game in the series-opener against No. 1 Vanderbilt, receiving his first extended look this season.
“I think this is the right time to give him a chance,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “and see what he can do.”
Safford would’ve received his chance much earlier. The day after junior Giovanni DiGiacomo strained his hamstring, LSU released a starting lineup with Safford in center field. But Safford collided with junior left fielder Gavin Dugas during pregame warmups. His hip tightened.
LSU started sophomore Mitchell Sanford instead that day, and Sanford went 2 for 4. Over the next month, LSU tried Sanford, freshman Brody Drost and junior Drew Bianco at the position, using them until they began to struggle.
Entering this weekend, Drost was batting .250 with three home runs and 19 strikeouts, Sanford has a .270 average with one home run and 11 strikeouts and Bianco was hitting .194 with two home runs and 13 strikeouts. Drost and Sanford are naturally corner outfielders.
As his teammates handled center field, Safford waited on the bench, relegated to mid-game substitutions. Mainieri always liked Safford though, starting him during the Purple-Gold World Series. He mentioned him as a possible freshman starter at the beginning of preseason practice.
“You're never going to question Will's hustle,” Mainieri said. “You're never going to question his toughness. You're never going to question his desire and his passion and his competitiveness.”
Safford started the series finale against Tennessee. He leaped twice for fly balls in the gap and appeared to catch the second one, but umpires decided the ball hit the ground after review. Safford also went 0 for 4 with one strikeout. He nearly homered in one at-bat, the ball knocked down near the warning track by the wind.
“He has sneaky pop,” Dugas said. “He can move in the outfield. He's not scared. I know he's learning a little bit, but we all go through it.”
Safford started again Tuesday night against South Alabama. Batting second, he finished 1 for 3 with a walk, hit by pitch and two strikeouts — one with the bases loaded and no outs. He brings a .111 average into the Vanderbilt series.
Mainieri was disappointed by the bases-loaded at-bat, but with cold air blowing into Alex Box Stadium this weekend and multiple elite pitchers on the mound, Mainieri expects low-scoring games, so he set a defensive lineup. He likes Safford’s speed and defensive range as a former high school safety.
“Sometimes he has a little trouble making contact,” Mainieri said. “For a little guy, that's a little concerning, but we have a lot of guys that at times have trouble making contact, so it doesn't make him any different than a lot of guys on our team. We have a propensity to strike out a little bit too much. I'm going to stick with Will this weekend and see how he performs.”