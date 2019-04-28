Former LSU running back Nick Brossette is NFL bound.

The Baton Rouge native signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

As a senior last season, Brossette rushed for 1,039 yards and recorded 14 touchdowns.

Brossette officially ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which ranked 21st among running backs.

Brossette became LSU's 13th 1,000-yard rusher in school history, reaching the milestone during LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

It was a major milestone for Brossette, who entered the season with 306 yards and hadn't yet scored a touchdown. After suffering a season-ending ACL tear during his freshman season, Brossette emerged from the depth chart last season when Derrius Guice left early for the NFL draft.

Brossette solidified his spot as a feature back for LSU when he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-17 victory in the season opener against Miami.

Before joining the Tigers, Brossette helped guide University High in Baton Rouge to a state title his senior season in 2014. His 141 career rushing touchdowns in high school is a Louisiana record.

LIST: LSU TIGERS DRAFTED OR SIGNED AS ROOKIE FREE AGENTS

Devin White, first round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, second round, Cleveland Browns

Foster Moreau, fourth round, Oakland Raiders

John Battle IV, undrafted free agent, New York Jets

Garrett Brumfield, undrafted free agent, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Brossette, New England Patriots