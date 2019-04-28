Former LSU running back Nick Brossette is NFL bound.
The Baton Rouge native signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Representing the 225@NBrossette has signed with the @Patriots!#NFLSU pic.twitter.com/Nm7Y6rbhsF— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 28, 2019
As a senior last season, Brossette rushed for 1,039 yards and recorded 14 touchdowns.
Brossette officially ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which ranked 21st among running backs.
Brossette became LSU's 13th 1,000-yard rusher in school history, reaching the milestone during LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.
It was a major milestone for Brossette, who entered the season with 306 yards and hadn't yet scored a touchdown. After suffering a season-ending ACL tear during his freshman season, Brossette emerged from the depth chart last season when Derrius Guice left early for the NFL draft.
Brossette solidified his spot as a feature back for LSU when he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-17 victory in the season opener against Miami.
Before joining the Tigers, Brossette helped guide University High in Baton Rouge to a state title his senior season in 2014. His 141 career rushing touchdowns in high school is a Louisiana record.
