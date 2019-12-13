Honoring their son on what would've been his 22nd birthday, the parents of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims announced the launch of a charitable organization aimed to help others achieve their goals.
"The Wayde Sims Foundation was formed with the purpose of continuing Wayde's legacy by helping those in need," the family wrote.
Wayne and Fay Sims says the foundation's purpose is to provide scholarship opportunities to those pursuing sports, as well as other activities throughout the community.
"It represents Wayde's shining spirit and serves those he was most passionate about: children, sports, and community."
On Sept. 28, 2018, Sims was fatally shot during a fight miles away from LSU's campus.
"Following his example, we are inspired to think bigger and help more."
