lsukentucky.101021 HS 2140.JPG

After rolling LSU for 330 rushing yards last week, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and the undefeated Wildcats will face the nation's No. 1 defense when they go against top-ranked Georgia in Athens on Saturday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

All games on Saturday

NO. 11 KENTUCKY at NO. 1 GEORGIA

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Georgia has already made a lot of noise this season with its lights-out defense, but now the Bulldogs get to do it as the newly-minted No. 1 team in the land. Kentucky is on a roll with a 6-0 mark for the first time since 1950, but can the Cats make a statement to the college football world?

NO. 12 OKLAHOMA STATE at NO. 25 TEXAS

11 a.m. • Fox

Give yourself a pat on the back if you knew Oklahoma State was one of the 13 FBS teams that are still unbeaten. The Cowboys have posted back-to-back wins over ranked teams, but Texas will be their toughest foe to date after the Longhorns gave Oklahoma that scare last week.

AUBURN at NO. 17 ARKANSAS

11 a.m. • CBS

Other than their names starting with the letter "A," what do these two have in common? Both had the misfortune of running into the Georgia juggernaut the past two weeks and were brushed aside by a combined score of 71-10. Getting off the mat will be the goal this week for both.

NO. 5 ALABAMA at MISSISSIPPI STATE

6 p.m. • ESPN

The last time Bama was handed its first loss this early was 2015 when the Tide fell in Week 3. Alabama responded by running the table with 12 wins, a feat that may not be so easy this time. Remember that State beat Texas A&M two weeks ago before the Aggies tripped the Tide last week.

NO. 19 BYU at BAYLOR

2:30 p.m. • ESPN

This is an intriguing matchup even though Baylor fell out of the rankings after a loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago. BYU has posted three wins over Pac-12 foes already this season, but this one has it facing a future opponent when the Cougars slide into the Big 12 in 2023.

Sheldon Mickles

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

