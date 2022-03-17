MILWAUKEE — When the LSU basketball team plays its opening game in the NCAA tournament against Iowa State on Friday night, the Tigers will be in an all-too-familiar position.
After the firing of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on Saturday, LSU will undoubtedly be the villain among the eight teams taking the court in Fiserv Forum.
As no strangers to adversity, the Tigers, who are playing under an interim coach for the second time in the past three NCAA tournaments, say they’ll be a closer-knit group than ever after getting over the initial shock of the news they received Saturday.
“A lot of people feel there's a dark cloud around LSU basketball, but that’s how it’s been since I got there,” senior forward Darius Days said Thursday. “We had a couple shirts made, ‘LSU vs. The World.’
“At all times, that's how we feel,” added Days, the only player on this year’s team who was around when Wade was suspended for the 2019 postseason. “That’s just what it is.”
Forward Tari Eason said the team had meetings before the season to tighten the bond among the players with the goal of becoming more close-knit for times like these.
“Before the season started, there was ‘LSU vs. Everybody,’” he said. “When adversity hits, the best thing about this team is we come together and we only get stronger.”
Days’ legacy
Days will step onto the court for his 127th career game on Friday night.
Only three other Tigers players have appeared in more games than the affable Days, a native of tiny Raleigh, Florida (population 766).
Tasmin Mitchell holds the program record with 136 games (2005-10), followed by Garrett Temple with 131 (2005-09) and Torris Bright with 128 (2000-03).
Experience wanted
Interim coach Kevin Nickelberry on Sunday lamented the fact that LSU doesn’t have a lot of NCAA tournament experience.
Just four of the 10 players who have been part of the Tigers’ regular rotation this season have played in the event.
Days has played in five games, Eric Gaines and Mwani Wilkinson have seen action in two each, and Xavier Pinson played in one with Missouri.
LSU in the Big Dance
LSU is in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive time after making it in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 event was canceled by the pandemic) and 24th time overall.
The Tigers hadn’t been to three NCAA tournaments in a row since Dale Brown’s teams made 10 straight appearances from 1984-93.
LSU split two games last season, beating St. Bonaventure and falling to Michigan, and is 27-26 all-time since its first tournament bid back in 1953.
Shareef returns
Junior forward Shareef O’Neal was back with the team this week and was on the floor Thursday afternoon for a light, 40-minute practice in Fiserv Forum.
O’Neal missed both of LSU’s games in the Southeastern Conference tournament last week following the death of his great-grandfather.
Lagniappe
After splitting two games in the SEC tournament in Tampa, Florida, last weekend, LSU is 5-1 on a neutral court this season. … LSU will be playing as a No. 6 seed for the third time since 1979, but the Tigers dropped their first-round game both times in 1991 and 1995.