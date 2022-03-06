No. 3 LSU entered the this weekend's Shriners Classic batting .354 through nine games. But the tournament would be the Tigers' first test against elite pitching.

Through its 5-4 victory over Oklahoma and 6-1 loss to No. 1 Texas, the Tigers hit .236 against the Big 12 opponents.

The Tigers drew six walks through both games and three players were hit by a pitch, but facing pitchers like Oklahoma’s Jake Bennett and Texas’ Tristan Stevens, who both tossed well above 60% of their pitches for strikes (65% for Bennett and 67% for Stevens), there was little mercy.

On Friday against Oklahoma, Bennett mowed through LSU's lineup until the bottom of the sixth when Dylan Crews singled. Cade Doughty’s leadoff double in the seventh was able to kindle a flame in the Tigers’ offense, setting up an RBI single by Gavin Dugas.

“(Our lineup) is a tough group to get through one time, let alone two,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Friday following the game against Oklahoma. “(Bennett) is the first guy that's got through twice. And then that third time, I thought we just started to make it a little tougher on him, and we're able to get him out of the game and into the bullpen, and I can't say enough about the toughness of the at-bats.”

Against the Sooners, the Tigers were clutch when they needed to be. All five runs against Oklahoma were scored on a 3-for-12 hitting with at least one runner on base. In addition, LSU batted .444 with a runner in scoring position. Overall, the Tigers had nine hits in the game.

In the Saturday night game against Texas, shortstop Jordan Thompson said he felt like the matchup was closer than the final score reflected because LSU left 12 runners on base.

“It’s definitely a little bit of a letdown,” Thompson said. “That’s definitely something we’re going to work on these next couple of weeks, making sure we get those runners in; having tougher at-bats when guys are in position with less than two outs.”

The Tigers put seven runners in scoring position Saturday, but were just 1 for 8 at the plate in those opportunities. LSU was slightly better (4 of 16) with at least one runner on base, but their lone score score came on a sac fly by Thompson with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. Thompson's out was the first of the inning and Brayden Jobert drew a walk behind him. But Tyler McManus and Hayden Travinski struck out in the next two at-bats to end the threat.

Johnson made substitutions late against Oklahoma and Texas to try and ignite his offense. Drew Bianco, Josh Pearson and McManus were a combined 0 for 6 at-bat against Oklahoma. The same names appeared against Texas, alongside Travinski, Josh Stevenson and Jack Merrifield. Stevenson was the only one to tally a hit — knocking a single in the bottom of the seventh.