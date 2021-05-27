LSU will begin its 2021 football season with a primetime kickoff against UCLA, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday as part of a release about early-season game times.
LSU's season-opener Sept. 4 will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and air on FOX, the league announced. It marks the program's first game against UCLA and its first inside the historic Rose Bowl.
The Tigers then host back-to-back night games. They play their home opener at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 against McNeese State, a game that can be streamed on ESPN+, before hosting Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. a week later on the SEC Network.