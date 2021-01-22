A banner career has earned D-D Breaux a banner in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The legendary LSU gymnastics coach, who retired in August after a Southeastern Conference record 43 seasons, was honored Friday night with her own banner hanging from the PMAC catwalk in a ceremony just before the LSU-Georgia gymnastics meet.

Breaux took the floor to a standing ovation from a couple of thousand fans allowed to attend the meet because of coronavirus restrictions. A litany of former LSU gymnasts honored her as well, with a video montage part of the ceremony.

The banner hangs to the left of other banners recognizing LSU’s NCAA individual champions, the program’s NCAA championship appearances, SEC titles and NCAA final appearances.

Breaux, who coached LSU longer than any coach in any sport in SEC history, led the Tigers to eight NCAA Super Six/Four on the Floor appearances, including three national runner-up finishes.

The banner reads: “Coach ‘D-D’ Breaux, 43 seasons, 8 NCAA finals, 4 SEC championships, 266 All-America honors, 2014, 2017 National coach of the year, 816 wins.”

Breaux is the third former LSU coach to be honored with a banner in the PMAC, along with Naismith Hall of Fame member Sue Gunter (women’s basketball) and College Basketball Hall of Fame member Dale Brown (men’s basketball).