The LSU men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in program history. The selection committee revealed Sunday that the Tigers will play Ivy League champions Yale as a 3 seed in the first round.

Sixty-eight college basketball teams compete in a cutthroat single-elimination tournament for the ultimate prize of a national championship. LSU's march toward the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota begins in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday against Yale. A victory in the first round would set up a second round match-up versus the winner of 6 seed Maryland vs. the winner of the 11 seed play-in game between Belmont and Temple.

Tournament play begins on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio with First Four action. The national championship will take place on April 8.

You can view the full field of 68 teams here.

The Tigers were SEC regular season champions for the first time in a decade, going 16-2 in conference play. LSU's SEC tournament was cut short in the quarterfinals by Florida in a 76-73 loss on Friday.