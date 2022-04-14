LSU right-hander Blake Money

LSU right-hander Blake Money delivers to the plate during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.

 Provided photo by Austin Perryman/Mississippi State

WHO: No. 17 LSU at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 6.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (RHP); Arkansas — Hagen Smith (LHP)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU hopes to break a three-way tie for second in the SEC West with a strong series against Arkansas. The Tigers enter weekend play tied with Alabama and Auburn. So far, LSU is second to Tennessee in most offensive categories in the SEC, including batting average (.303), slugging percentage (.536) and on-base percentage (.421). The Tigers are also second in runs scored, RBIs, doubles and total bases. It leads the SEC in being hit by pitches. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter