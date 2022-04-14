WHO: No. 17 LSU at No. 6 Arkansas
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TELEVISION: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 6.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (RHP); Arkansas — Hagen Smith (LHP)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU hopes to break a three-way tie for second in the SEC West with a strong series against Arkansas. The Tigers enter weekend play tied with Alabama and Auburn. So far, LSU is second to Tennessee in most offensive categories in the SEC, including batting average (.303), slugging percentage (.536) and on-base percentage (.421). The Tigers are also second in runs scored, RBIs, doubles and total bases. It leads the SEC in being hit by pitches.