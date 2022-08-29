A quick rundown of LSU's season-opening opponent, the Florida State Seminoles ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Caesars Superdome
TV: ABC
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: Florida State leads 7-2
LAST MEETING: Florida State 27, LSU 16 (Oct. 26, 1991)
On Florida State
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference
RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Duquesne 47-7
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Treshaun Ward, wide receiver Kentron Poitier
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Safety Jammie Robinson, nose tackle Robert Cooper, defensive end Jared Verse
RUMBLINGS: With back-to-back losing seasons under third-year coach Mike Norvell, who was 8-13 going into this season, Florida State was picked to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic. Overall, FSU has four losing seasons in a row for the first time since the 1970s, so Norvell's seat will likely become extra warm if he doesn't produce this season.
ON THE SEMINOLES OFFENSE
The FSU offense is in capable hands with Travis, a dual-threat weapon who's amassed just more than 4,200 yards from scrimmage and 38 TDs in 23 career games. Ward led the ACC in averaging 6.4 yards per carry in 2021 and had 127 yards in leading a trio of 100-yard rushers in the Noles' season-opening romp over Duquesne.
ON THE SEMINOLES DEFENSE
It's difficult to quantify against an FCS opponent, but the Seminoles held Duquesne to 164 total yards — 71 through the air. That wasn't surprising considering FSU returned every starter in its secondary with Robinson, a first-team All-ACC pick a year ago, leading the way. The Noles held Duquesne to 3.5 yards per play on 47 snaps of the ball.
Sheldon Mickles