LSU has a packed quarterback room this season, with four players in all and three in competition for the coveted starting spot — but after the fifth day of preseason camp Monday, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock didn’t provide any clues on where he’s leaning.
Denbrock did describe what he’s looking for, and although he had a mobile quarterback last year at Cincinnati in Desmond Ridder, he’s not tied to the same system he ran there.
“No. 1, we want someone who can run the system of offense that we’re putting them in, and it’s an adjustable system,” Denbrock said. “It doesn’t mean that, ‘I remember where coach came from, so that means this guy must have a leg up.’ What means more is what’s in place for our offensive unit with the skill players that we have and who we have playing to the strengths of that unit — and who takes ownership of the offense.”
LSU, of course, returns sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan and sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The staff added Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels and true freshman Walker Howard.
Brennan, who broke his arm before last season began, is a traditional pocket passer who has waited his turn. He took over for Joe Burrow in 2020, but his season he suffered a season-ending abdominal injury in the third game at Missouri. He completed 79 of 131 passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns through those first three games.
Nussmeier was Max Johnson’s backup as a true freshman season last year, appearing in games against McNeese, Central Michigan, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Because he only played in four games, Nussmeier preserved a year of eligibility, making this his redshirt freshman year. He completed 29 of 57 passes for 329 yards.
Daniels is the most mobile of the group. Through 13 games as the Sun Devils’ starter, he had 710 yards rushing and 2,381 yards passing. Howard, a four-star true freshman from St. Thomas More, will most likely redshirt.
Denbrock's offensive scheme will be quarterback-driven, it can adapt to different skill sets. But the system calls for a strong leader, Denbrock said. With Ridder, Cincinnati used a lot of zone-read plays, on which the quarterback decides whether to keep the ball or run based on the coverage he sees.
“From whether the protection is set right, whether the plays are adjusted at the line of scrimmage, or how many audibles we use — we have all that as pieces of our playbook that we can implement depending on who that guy ends up being,” Denbrock said.
The only specific characteristic Denbrock said he looks for on the field is the ability to take care of the ball. Despite using a mobile quarterback at Cincinnati, he’s open to all styles.
“I think mobility is a key anytime at the quarterback position, especially when you’re playing against some of the dynamic athletes that are there up front,” Denbrock said. “But I don’t think it’s necessarily the defining thing that’s going to make these decisions.”
Last week, LSU coach Brian Kelly laid out a schedule for which down-and-distance situations the quarterbacks would work on each day. The first day included nearly every play, and the second focused on second-down situations. For practice Nos. 4 and 5, the staff put quarterbacks in third-down situations.
“When we get into that sixth day, you’ll start to see a little bit more third down and long, where now you can start to see some play-calling that’s going to be situated for the quarterbacks,” Kelly said.
But don’t expect much separation among the four contenders within the first seven days, Denbrock said.
“This is as complete of an evaluation as we can make,” he said. “This is leadership. This is knowledge of the offense. This is making the plays that are there to be made. This is making the clutch throw, protecting the football. It’s all-encompassing.”