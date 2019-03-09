Closer Todd Peterson blew his second straight save, and No. 9 LSU lost game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with Cal 5-2 at Alex Box Stadium.

The game shortened to seven innings, Peterson came on for a six-out save holding a 1-0 lead. But he allowed a leadoff double and intentionally walked a batter, putting runners on first and second.

A single scored a run, tying the game. Another single loaded the bases. Two singles through the infield and a groundout later, Cal led 5-1.

“We had two innings to play and the top of their lineup coming in,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “Even with a tie game I was going to go to our closer. When we got the lead it was a no-brainer.”

Peterson pitched ⅔ of an inning before Mainieri pulled him. Trying to close a game for the first time since he blew a save last Sunday against Texas, Peterson allowed five hits and five runs.

“For whatever reason, they were able to square him up,” Mainieri said.”... It wasn't like he was babying the ball up there. He was throwing mid-90s with a good slider.”

LSU (10-4) scored both its runs on solo home runs, one by Brock Mathis and another by Josh Smith. The Tigers did not put a runner in scoring position until the ninth inning. Cal improved to 7-5.

Starter Cole Henry threw four scoreless innings, making a strong case for a spot in LSU’s weekend rotation. The freshman allowed two hits. He hit a batter, but he didn’t walk anyone, a welcome sign for an LSU staff that has struggled to throw strikes.

LSU pulled Henry, who threw 63 pitches, because he felt tightness in his upper back behind his throwing shoulder.

Even though LSU had decided to pull him after four innings, Henry jogged to the mound as the fifth inning began, the result of a miscommunication between Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn. Henry thought he could keep pitching, but not wanting to risk further aggravation, LSU pulled him.

“He looked like a superstar starting pitcher in the SEC,” Mainieri said. “I'm upset he had a physical thing. I hope it's nothing serious. That's my concern now.”