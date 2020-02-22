LSU right-hander Maribeth Gorsuch didn’t need much offense and almost didn’t need any fielders while spinning up history.
Gorsuch pitched the Tigers' first seven-inning perfect game as LSU took a 4-0 victory against Belmont on Saturday in the final game of the Purple and Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.
Not only did the Gorsuch retire all 21 hitters she faced, the senior from Lewisville, Texas, struck out a career-high 16 and handled three of the five fielding chances. She delivered an astounding 21 first-pitch strikes while throwing 81 pitches, raising her record to 3-1 and lowering her earned run average to 0.88.
“I was super focused and locked in,” Gorsuch said. “I went at them. I had confidence and it comes from my teammates.
“I was trying to stick to my routine, keep my breathing consistent. I was worried about the batter, one pitch at a time. In the bullpen warming up I felt good, felt like I was on.”
Gorsuch struck out eight consecutive batters at one point and struck out the side in the final inning. Three nights earlier, she came within two outs of a five-inning no-hitter against Louisiana Tech.
Saturday was the fifth perfect game in LSU history, but the other four were five innings.
“That was special, it was a really awesome night for her,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She did some things I’ve never seen in my entire career. Twenty-one first-pitch strikes is unheard of. As nervous as I was in the seventh inning, knowing what was on the line, I just kept calming myself down thinking no matter what happens, it was a great night for her.
“She had a lot of movement. When I saw her warm up I thought her ball had a lot of life.”
Gorsuch’s previous best strikeout total was 12 against Illinois State two years ago.
“She was so dominant in every single pitch,” catcher Cait Calland said. “She could go in out, up or down to every single batter.”
LSU (13-1) scored 40 runs in winning its previous three games in the Purple and Gold Challenge but was kept off balance by Belmont pitcher Brittany Kennett, who allowed five hits and three earned runs in six innings while striking out four.
Ciara Briggs gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the first inning when she reached on a bunt single, went to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Shelbi Sunseri made it 2-0 with a run-scoring single to bring home Aliyah Andrews in the third.
LSU got two more runs in the fifth when Briggs scored on a throwing error by catcher Georgia McKee and Suseri knocked in a run with an RBI grounder.
The victory was the third shutout in four games of the Challenge and fourth in the past five for the pitching staff. Earlier in the day, LSU beat Sam Houston State 20-4 as Sunseri and Morgan Cummins drove in four runs each and Jordyn Perkins three.
Sunseri (3-0) pitched three innings for the victory.
“The thing that is so tough about us (pitching staff) is they’re all so different,” Torina said. “We’re able to match up with different offenses depending on what we deem their weakness is.”