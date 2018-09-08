Score by quarters
Southeastern 0 0 0 0 — 0
LSU 14 10 0 7 — 31
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 9 pass from Joe Burrow at 7:15 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 5 plays, 34 yards, 1:37. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on a force fumble by Devin White and recovery by Andre Anthony at the SLU 34. Burrow 13-yard pass to Chase to the 21. Burrow 12-yard pass to Nick Brossette to the 9 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, LIONS 0.
LSU: Burrow 1 run at 3:20 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 46 yards, 2:34. KEY PLAYS: Jonathan Giles sets up the short field with a 20-yard punt return to the SLU 46. On the first play, Burrow hits Foster Moreau with a 23-yard pass to the 23. On third-and-8, Burrow scrambles up the middle for 13 yards to the SLU 8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5-yard run to the 1 sets up the TD on the next play. TIGERS 14, LIONS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Tracy 50 field goal at 11:21. DRIVE: 8-28-4:59. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 9-yard scramble to the LSU 49. Burrow 14-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan to the SLU 36. TIGERS 17, LIONS 0.
LSU: Sullivan 40 pass from Burrow at 0:00 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 7-96-0:59. KEY PLAYS: Brossette has runs of 9, 11 and 7 yards to move the ball to the LSU 36. Burrow 24-yard pass to Moreau to the SLU 40. TIGERS 24, LIONS 0.
Third quarter
No scoring.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 7 run at 2:03 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 4-18-1:44. KEY PLAY: After a shotgun snap went over the head of quarterback Lorenzo Nunez, safety JaCoby Stevens returned the fumble 64 yards to the SLU 18 to set up the drive. TIGERS 31, LIONS 0.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 31, Southeastern 0
RECORDS: LSU 2-0, Southeastern 0-2
ATTENDANCE: 96,883 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles