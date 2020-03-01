Will Wade was cautiously optimistic Saturday afternoon.

Despite a 64-50 victory over Texas A&M on a festive day in which LSU retired the jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and two-time All-American Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf at halftime, Wade was thinking bigger picture.

As in the final two games of the regular season and the SEC tournament, both of which will determine LSU’s destination and seeding for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

While the Tigers are on the verge of earning a double-bye for the league tournament and a likely berth in the NCAA tournament, Wade was busy making sure complacency doesn’t set in at such a crucial juncture in the season.

The reason: The home win over Texas A&M counted as only a Quadrant 3 victory for LSU in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool), which boosted the Tigers just one spot to 32 when the computer spit out the new rankings Sunday morning.

Still on Wade’s mind was a rough February which kept LSU from rolling into March with some breathing room and an opportunity to win a second consecutive SEC regular-season title and nail down a higher seed for the NCAA tournament.

It started well enough on Feb. 1 with a win over Ole Miss and ended with the victory Saturday against Texas A&M.

What happened in between, however, greatly impacted the Tigers’ postseason hopes with five losses in a seven-game stretch.

After losing two games in a row following its first two February wins, Wade’s team reversed the trend when it controlled Texas A&M for much of the day and finished off a game it had to have — which had become a common theme lately.

“We certainly took a positive step forward,” he said after the game. “I don’t think, by any means, that we’re safe (for the NCAA tournament). I think there’s still work to do, but we took a good step forward today.”

While he believes LSU isn’t yet a lock for its name to be called on Selection Sunday, the Tigers were focused Saturday after a tough mid-week road trip to Florida.

Facing the Aggies just 57 hours after getting off a chartered plane that brought them home in the wee hours Thursday following a 15-point loss to Florida, they did what they had to do.

While they didn’t shoot the ball particularly well Saturday, the Tigers connected on 12 of their final 20 shots and committed a season-low four turnovers to make sure the Aggies didn’t get close enough to pose a threat and prevent LSU from securing its 20th win.

The four giveaways were the fewest since Wade took over the program; the previous low was five in a one-point loss to Georgia on Jan. 16, 2018.

By the end of the day, LSU, which had slipped into a tie with Florida for third place with the loss to the Gators on Wednesday night, jumped into a tie for second with Auburn after Auburn and Florida both fell.

Pending the outcome of other games, the Tigers could earn a double-bye for the SEC tournament with a win at Arkansas on Wednesday night and get closer to that NCAA bid Wade wants after clinching back-to-back 20-win seasons for only the third time since 1994.

“It hasn’t been done a lot, and it’s a credit to our players and our staff,” Wade said. “Hopefully, we can build on this and try to get back to the NCAA tournament which would be huge.”