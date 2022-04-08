STARKVILLE, Miss. — Pitching kept LSU in Friday night's series opener against Mississippi State, but Tre’ Morgan’s single in the ninth won it.
Morgan's two-out, two-run single put the Tigers ahead in the top of the ninth inning, and LSU added two more in a four-run rally to claim a 5-2 win over the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field.
It was a clutch rally against a Mississippi State pitching staff that led the Southeastern Conference in strikeouts heading into this weekend, with an average of 11.6 per nine innings. And the Bulldogs kept that trend going against the Tigers early on.
Although LSU had the second-highest batting average in the SEC (.307), the Bulldogs struck out 13 batters, including 10 by starter Preston Johnson.
LSU’s Ma’Khail Hilliard made his first Friday night start, and he kept the Bulldogs scoreless through four innings, tossing 71% of his pitches for strikes.
Hilliard held his own despite some more miscues from his defense. LSU had switched Cade Doughty back to second base and Jordan Thompson to shortstop, but both continued to struggle.
In the bottom of the first inning, Doughty struggled to field a ball up the middle. His throw then skipped in the dirt and bounced high off of Morgan’s glove. Doughty had another difficult play when Brad Cumbest’s grounder to the left side bounced between the legs of Logan Tanner, who was running from second to third. He was unable to scoop it in time to throw. Both plays were scored as singles.
But the Bulldogs (18-13, 4-6) would leave two in scoring position as Hilliard induced a flyout.
Hilliard matched Preston in what started as a pitching duel, and the Tigers (21-9, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) broke through the pitching duel first in the fourth inning.
Johnson walked Doughty and Brayden Jobert, and Thompson’s bunt advanced both into scoring position and was followed by Josh Pearson, whose sac fly scored the first run of the evening to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Mississippi State countered in the fifth, tagging Hilliard with a pair of singles by Lane Forsythe and Kamren James. Forsythe advanced to second on a wild pitch and James later stole second to put both runners in scoring position. Both were driven in by Luke Hancock’s line drive to left-center for a 2-1 lead.
Eric Reyzelman came on in relief of Hilliard in the seventh after RJ Yeager and Forsythe both singled. Reyzelman struck out the first batter. James reached on fielder’s choice when Hayden Travinski tagged Yeager out at home. Reyzelman loaded the bases when he intentionally walked Hancock, then struck out Tanner to close the inning with no runs scored, getting out of the jam.
The moment was pivotal, as it kept LSU within one run when came back to bat. But the Tigers didn't make much contact in the eighth, with three of four batters flying out.
In the ninth, however, they staged a memorable two-out rally.
With two outs, Morgan lined a single to center, driving home two runs to take a 3-2 lead. LSU extended its lead when Dylan Crews barreled up a ball to the right-field stands, bringing home Morgan for a 5-2 lead.
The inning had started with Thompson striking out and Pearson flying out, but Hayden Travinski drew a walk to keep the Tigers alive. Josh Stevenson, who came in to pinch-hit for Giovanni DiGiacomo, was hit by a pitch. Collier Cranford, who came in as a pinch runner for Travinski, advanced to third on a wild pitch. Both came home on Morgan’s single.