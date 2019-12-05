Let's get one thing straight: it's not Death Valley or the Superdome. But Mercedes-Benz Stadium is still pretty cool (even if it's home to the Atlanta Falcons).

We've fashioned a "stadium guide" for LSU fans heading to ATL this weekend to watch the Tigers take on the Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game.

HISTORY IN A NUTSHELL

Two years ago, the Georgia Dome in Atlanta was demolished and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium became its successor. On Aug. 26, 2017, the Falcons lost 24-14 to the Cardinals in the very first game played in the stadium.

The $1.6 billion facility is home to the world's largest video board, and its pinwheel-shaped canopy is one of the NFL's five stadiums with a retractable roof.

PARKING

A variety of parking options will be available for the SEC Championship Game, including bike valets! Of course, ride-sharing apps are always convenient. A pedestrian bridge connects gameday parking lots to a nearby train station, allowing fans to avoid the heavy traffic of Northside Drive in Atlanta.

ENTRY

Walk-through magnetometers and turnstiles ensure the safety of all game-goers into the entry gates. A clear bag policy is also enforced.

FOOD/BEVERAGE

Once inside, all levels of the stadium have an array of food and beverage options. The stadium even accepts Apple Pay.

SEATING

Mercedes-Benz Stadium holds 71,000 people. Each seat is 21-inches wide. The stadium also has 7,500 club seats and more than 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to climate-controlled areas.

To visit the virtual seating map, click here.

PLAYING SURFACE

Spoiler alert: It's artificial turf. Stadium officials made an announcement in early 2019 stating the turf would be replaced every two years. Each replacement costs roughly $700,000.

KICKOFF

The No. 2 Tigers (12-0) and No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1) kick off at 3 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will be televised on CBS.

