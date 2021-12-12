Whatever lull LSU’s 10-day layoff might have caused dissolved quickly under a barrage of points against Texas Southern on Sunday.

The Tigers hit a season high in points and shooting percentage in a 96-55 rout of Texas Southern at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The announced crowd of 6,072 was the second largest this season, falling just short of the 6,091 at the Florida Gulf Coast game.

LSU (7-1) led 18-16 after the first quarter but quickly hit the accelerator to lead by 25 at the half and have the bench emptied before the fourth quarter. Every available Tiger scored at least two points, led by Faustine Aifuwa with 14, Khayla Pointer 13 and Alexis Morris 11.

Guard Ryann Payne had eight points and six of her seven assists in the first half without a turnover as LSU handed out a season best 26 assists.

+2 Scott Rabalais: On Brian Kelly, pre-bowl player departures, and who is this Thomas Barry? Notes on a golf scorecard from a beautiful December afternoon when I should be out playing 18. Consider it my Christmas gift to you, dear read…

LSU, which improved its winning streak to six, was coming off a designated break because of exams since its upset victory against Iowa State on Dec. 2.

“You somewhat expect it,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “When you have a long period of being off, it takes you out of sync. The offensive end didn’t bother as much as we were really rusty in transition. We didn’t seem to be as quick. Defensively, we allowed way too many points.

“In the second half, we had a smaller group at the post and they gave us a lot of energy. Everybody just started picking it up from there.”

LSU had five turnovers in the first quarter but opened the second with an 11-0 run started by Aifuwa’s back-to-back layups. Freshman point guard Timia Ware hit a 3-pointer and Sarah Shematsi capped the run with a layup.

TSU (0-6) made six of 17 shots in the first quarter but was held to 3-of-14 shooting in the second. Jala Buster had 13 points for the visitors and Ataiya Bridges 12.

“Every player for LSU that stepped on the court set a tone, offensively and defensively,” TSU coach Cynthia Cooper said. “They made it difficult for us to get into our offense and get second looks at the basket.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“I thought we did a great job in the first quarter but couldn’t maintain that level of play. It definitely affected us in the second and third quarter and it put the game out of reach.”

The second half was more of the same for TSU, which went scoreless for the first 4:22 after the break as LSU pushed the lead to 62-24 and went up by as many as 44 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we came out good with good energy,” Ware said. “It started on the bench cheering for our team. Once we got out there we were amped up to go.

“It starts at practice. Everybody works hard on the shots we’re going to take in the game. When we warm up everybody is prepared to do what we need to do.”

Ware played more minutes than Pointer, the team’s leading scorer, which Mulkey said is important with Southeastern Conference play less than three weeks away.

“Everybody played half a ballgame today,” she said. “I tell them I’m not giving these minutes free because of the score. You have to produce when you are out on the floor.”