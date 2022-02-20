A perfect vault by Haleigh Bryant and a career-best all-around winning score wasn’t enough to keep the LSU gymnastics team from having a bittersweet trip to Missouri on Sunday.

The Tigers got a split in their three-team Southeastern Conference meet, posting a 197.200 score to finish behind host Mizzou (197.350) and ahead of Arkansas (196.800).

No. 5-ranked LSU is now 5-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC competition with one conference meet left on March 4 against Kentucky. The split, however, eliminated the Tigers from contention for the SEC regular-season title after Florida went to 6-0 in league play with a win Friday against UK.

The meet was LSU’s second in less than 48 hours, coming on the heels of a season-best 198.050 score at home Friday against Alabama. The three-team meet was rescheduled for Sunday at Missouri after LSU had earlier meets against Mizzou and Arkansas postponed by COVID-19 issues.

Not only did LSU have to go on the road and battle some fatigue after competing Friday night, but the Tigers were without some key parts as well. Part-time all-arounder Alyona Shchennikova (knee) was out again, as was Kai Rivers, who competed in three events the past two meets. And perhaps most notably, 2021 SEC floor champion Kiya Johnson didn’t compete in that event for the second straight meet as she continues to battle a chronic Achilles tendon problem. Johnson had a 10.0 on balance beam against Alabama.

LSU led after the first and second rotations on uneven bars and balance beam but basically lost to Missouri on beam. LSU had to count balance checked routines from Christina Desiderio (9.75) and Sami Durante (9.725) when freshman Aleah Finnegan fell and got a 9.175. Going into the last rotation, LSU trailed Mizzou 147.825-147.800 after the Tigers got an unspectacular 49.275 on floor.

LSU was spectacular on vault, finishing with 9.90s from KJ and Kiya Johnson and Bryant’s perfect 10 for a 49.400. But it wasn’t enough to catch Missouri, which closed with a 49.525 on floor.

Still, it was Bryant’s day in the all-around. The sophomore All-American posted a career-best 39.700 with three 9.90s and the 10, outdistancing Missouri’s Sienna Schreiber (39.525) and Arkansas’ Leah Smith (38.750).

It was the second 10.0 score on vault this season for Bryant, the 2021 NCAA vault champion. She also had a 10 on vault March 5, 2021 at home against Missouri.

LSU is back on the road at 6 p.m. Friday at Texas Woman’s University.

Meet scores

1. #11 Missouri 197.350 (Vault — 49.225, Bars — 49.275, Beam — 49.325, Floor — 49.525)

2. #5 LSU 197.200 (Vault — 49.400, Bars — 49.375, Beam — 49.150, Floor — 49.275)

3. #16 Arkansas 197.600 (Vault — 49.050, Bars — 49.350, Beam — 49.325, Floor — 49.075)

Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)

All-around – 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.700; 2. Sienna Schreiber, Missouri, 39.525; 3. Leah Smith, Arkansas, 38.750.

Vault – 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 10.0; T3. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T7. Sarah Edwards, Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.85; 11. KJ Johnson, LSU, 9.80; T13. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.75.

Bars – 1. Hollyn Patrick, Missouri, 9.95; T2. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.925; T4. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.90; T9. Kiya Johnson, Aleah Finnegan, Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.85; T13. Olivia Dunne, LSU, 9.825.

Beam – 1. Helen Hu, Missouri, 9.95; T2. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.925; T4. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.90; T8. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.85; 15. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.75; 16. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.725; 18. Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.175.

Floor – 1. Jocelyn Moore, Missouri, 9.95; T2. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.90; T7. Christina Desiderio, KJ Johnson, LSU, 9.875; 15. Sierra Ballard, LSU, 9.775; 18. Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.175.

Attendance: 1,768