LSU running back Chris Curry's steamrolling 22-yard run was one of six plays for the Tigers that went for 20 yards or more in Saturday's spring game, demonstrating another improvement by the team's new offense.

Ed Orgeron has spoken often about how he wants the offense to create more explosive plays.

Last season LSU ranked 83rd nationally with 55 plays of over 20 yards — an average of nearly four per game.

Most of the explosive plays on Saturday came from backup quarterback Myles Brennan.

Brennan completed a 24-yard pass to Jaray Jenkins, a short crossing route to Dee Anderson, who ran up field and turned the play into a 41-yard gain, and a 44-yard deep pass that fell right into the hands of Racey McMath.

Brennan then hit Anderson again for a 20-yard pass that set up the final touchdown of the scrimmage, a 14-yard run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Brennan finished the game 16 of 24 for 212 yards.

Orgeron praised his backup quarterback weekly during spring practice, and said that if there were any player who could be called "elite" during LSU's offseason "fourth quarter" workout program, Brennan was it.

Asked what impressed him about Brennan, Orgeron said Saturday: "Him maturing, him taking leadership, playing with fire, being out there. Being the quarterback we seen when he came in. He was a kid full of fire. He has a really quick release, and you see it out there. His accuracy and his understanding of the offense."

Brennan played with the second team offense in the first half of the scrimmage, then he played with both the first team offense and second team offense to start the second half.

Brennan was 4 of 9 passing for 41 yards with the first team offense.

"I feel like he can come in and the offense wouldn't miss a beat if I had to go down," starting quarterback Joe Burrow said. "And I'm really excited about his growth as a player and his growth as a leader as well. He's getting a lot better, and he's got a ways to go, too. I know he's excited about where we are as an offense, and I'm excited about where he is. He's right there with me."