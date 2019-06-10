It's been a productive few days on the recruiting trail for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.
Junior college defensive end Ali Gaye announced his commitment to LSU's 2020 recruiting class Monday afternoon, making him the third player to announced his commitment to the Tigers within the past five days.
"I would like to thank every single one of the coaches that believed in me and recruited me through this JUCO process," Gaye Tweeted. "I didn't take the opportunities they gave me for granted. It meant a lot to me that they had a great interest in me as a person, a student and also as a football player as this was (a) tough decision to make."
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Gaye from Garden City (Kansas) Community College is the nation's No. 5-ranked JUCO strong-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and he is the first junior college player to announce his commitment to the LSU 2020 class.
LSU's 2020 class now has 18 commitments.
The Tigers jumped Alabama's class to become the No. 2 nationally, behind No. 1 Clemson.
Gaye, who is from Edmonds, Washington, is the third defensive end to commit to the class, joining Demon Clowney (nation's No. 8 weak-side defensive end), from Baltimore, Maryland, and Alec Bryant (No. 11 weak-side defensive end), from Pearland, Texas.
Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four total linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), although the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama over highly-coveted tackle Ishamel Sopsher, from Amite High.
Following LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3, when the Crimson Tide outgained the Tigers 576-196 on total offense, Orgeron made it clear that something needed to change on the line of scrimmage.
"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said then. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."
Along with Haynesville High's CamRon Jackson (No. 41 defensive tackle) and California commitment Jordan Berry (No. 49 defensive tackle), Gaye's commitment makes for five total defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
LSU's 2020 recruiting commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WR
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|Courtland Ford
|Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill)
|OT
|6-6
|305
|****
|Nation's No. 23 OT
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 34 OG
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 2 ILB
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 9 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 20 OLB
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|Nation's No. 5 SDE
|*Ratings by 247Sports