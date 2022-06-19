No discussion of Title IX in Baton Rouge would be complete without an examination of LSU's recent history with the federal law, which forbids institutions from discriminating based on sex and requires them to investigate reports of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.
LSU has been involved in several Title IX cases in the past few years, and the U.S. Department of Education last year opened an investigation of LSU's handling of sexual misconduct complaints.
That probe started after the school hired Husch Blackwell, a law firm specializing in higher education issues, to conduct an independent review of LSU's Title IX policies and procedures. That review came amid complaints that LSU had mishandled incidents for years.
The Husch Blackwell report, 150 pages long, said the university had failed to properly report and investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus. It also led to the temporary suspension of executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar.
The report also highlighted complaints against football players, four of whom were arrested and six who faced university sanctions.
In April 2021, seven women filed a federal lawsuit against LSU, alleging that the university violated Title IX and “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory, retaliatory, and other unlawful actions” when the women tried to report sexual misconduct on campus.
Among defendants in the initial lawsuit was former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, who was accused of brushing off rape allegations against Derrius Guice while the running back was on the team.
Orgeron denied having knowledge of any Guice allegations, which included rape accusations involving multiple women and a claim that Guice sexually harassed a 74-year-old woman in public while she was working at the Superdome. Orgeron, who is no longer a defendant in the lawsuit, was fired in 2021 for "on-the-field results," athletic director Scott Woodward said at the time.
Orgeron's predecessor, Les Miles, was involved in his own sexual harassment scandal. Billing records show that LSU paid the Taylor Porter law firm around $80,000 for a sexual harassment investigation into Miles in 2013, involving accusations he harassed female student workers and wanted “blonde girls with big boobs” to work in the football recruiting office.
Miles denied the harassment and any wrongdoing related to the Taylor Porter investigation. He had been hired at Kansas to coach football, but he and the school "mutually agreed" to part ways in 2021 after the allegations surfaced.
Weeks later, former LSU president F. King Alexander resigned as president of Oregon State University after a faculty senate vote of no-confidence amid the sweeping sexual misconduct investigation at LSU. Alexander had been president of LSU from 2013-19, arriving after the Miles investigation had wrapped up.
He said the board had told him it had taken care of the Miles situation, and that he largely blames the board and chronic underfunding from the state for the school's Title IX problems.
As recently as March of this year, LSU associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson was accused by former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis in federal court of showing his genitals to her back in 2013, when he was previously employed by the school. Wilson was also accused of kissing another female in the LSU athletic department without her consent that same year.
LSU officials said they have no evidence Lewis reported the allegations against Wilson, who was rehired last year.
"We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement in March. "Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year."
Legislators, too, have reviewed the climate at LSU.
LSU president William Tate IV says the school has worked hard to comply with 18 recommendations made in the Husch Blackwell report.
Three candidates for the role of LSU’s next vice president for inclusion, civil rights, and Title IX will travel to campus in the coming days for interviews. During their visits, according to LSU officials, candidates will meet with a variety of campus groups and will each present at public forums open to the entire LSU campus community.
"You can legally be compliant, but people want to feel, for lack of a better word, that you really deeply care," he said in an interview with The Advocate in April. "We’ve got to find the combination of the two C’s, compliance and caring, married in a really powerful way."